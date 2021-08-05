Zenfuse Market Cap Hits $4.19 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $417,187.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

