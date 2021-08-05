ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1,001.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. ZEON has a total market cap of $127.74 million and approximately $558,362.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00915317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00096539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00043339 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

