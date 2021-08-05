ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,573 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,674% compared to the average daily volume of 145 put options.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $100,734,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock valued at $526,247,861 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

