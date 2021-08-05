zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €368.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on zooplus in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €248.44 ($292.29).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €288.00 ($338.82) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 52-week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52-week high of €299.60 ($352.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €265.06. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.