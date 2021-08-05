Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZVO. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zovio stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 151,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zovio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

