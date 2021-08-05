Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $4,495,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $43,939,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $112,906,000.

Shares of ZY stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.44. 686,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,700. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.