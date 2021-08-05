Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Lowered to Underperform at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.24.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $4,495,000.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.