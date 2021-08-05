Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Position Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 249.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

