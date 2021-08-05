Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.35. 26,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,647. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

