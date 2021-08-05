Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,671,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

