-$0.04 EPS Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 1,225.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 688,549 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 439,250 shares in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 3,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,061,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.12.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.