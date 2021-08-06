$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navigator by 58.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,097 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $525.96 million, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.50. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

