-$0.16 EPS Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in New Relic by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.