-$0.20 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

