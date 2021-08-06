$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.15. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 176,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,009. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.33 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,751,692. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

