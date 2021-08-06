$0.28 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 51.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

