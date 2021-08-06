-$0.37 EPS Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $277,955.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,405. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

