$0.65 EPS Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,815,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 245,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

