$0.70 EPS Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.62. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. 12,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $680.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

