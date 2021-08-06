$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 106,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 92,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

