$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

TSCO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

