$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.67. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

