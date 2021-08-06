$1.71 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $101.10 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

