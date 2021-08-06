1,206 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $128.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.31 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

