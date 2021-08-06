125,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

