1,366 Shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRUB. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,096 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

