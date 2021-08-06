$140.40 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report $140.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.99 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $569.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.16 million to $578.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,180. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

