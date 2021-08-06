143,181 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTOCU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,904,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,928,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,941,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,767,000.

NASDAQ PTOCU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

