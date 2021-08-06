17,211 Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $5,256,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $288,444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $495.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

