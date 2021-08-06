18,792 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $1,126,429.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,723,967 shares of company stock worth $38,842,631. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GATO opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.