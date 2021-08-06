$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 240.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $82.44 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

