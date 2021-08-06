20,030 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up from $11.25) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

