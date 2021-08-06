$206.56 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce sales of $206.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.83 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $822.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $838.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $966.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,198,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,133,273. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CURO Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $701.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

