22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,626. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XXII. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

