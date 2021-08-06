23,132 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TV. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TV stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

