24,816 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,387,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,306. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84.

