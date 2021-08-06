2,628 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,602. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $107.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

