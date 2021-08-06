$28.85 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce sales of $28.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $36.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $119.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $120.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

FSBW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

FSBW stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,024. The company has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,630 shares of company stock worth $1,133,383. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.