$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 80,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

