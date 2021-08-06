3,252 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

In other news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

