33,120 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.93. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

