343 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,488,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

