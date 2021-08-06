35,663 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Savior LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $67.57. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.43. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

