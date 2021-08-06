360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at CLSA

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its target price trimmed by CLSA from $39.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.02. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 772,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 162,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.