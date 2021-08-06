36,500 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

FIDU stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.36. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

