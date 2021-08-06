376 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $645.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

