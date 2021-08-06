3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,307.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,307 ($17.08) and last traded at GBX 1,303 ($17.02), with a volume of 1257167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280 ($16.72).

III has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.70. The firm has a market cap of £12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,697.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

