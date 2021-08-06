4,587 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Antero Resources by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

