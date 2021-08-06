460 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $307.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

