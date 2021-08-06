$461.66 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce sales of $461.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.97 million and the highest is $465.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $297.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SMART Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 33.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SMART Global by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SMART Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in SMART Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period.

SGH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. 334,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,672. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 161.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

